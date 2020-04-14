Woman sues Raleigh General after allegedly tripping on cord in her husband's hospital room

BECKLEY — A woman is suing Raleigh General Hospital after allegedly tripping on a cord in her husband's hospital room and fracturing her hip.

Beleta and Willie Harmon filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Raleigh General Hospital LLC alleging negligence and reckless conduct.

Beleta Harmon was at Raleigh General on June 10, 2019 to visit her husband. She alleges that while walking across her husband's hospital room, she tripped on an entangled cord on the floor that was sticking out from underneath his bed. She claims she suffered a fractured hip and other permanent injuries.

Harmon seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other proper relief. She is represented by David Dobson and S Brooks West, II of The West Law Firm LC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Judge Darl W. Poling

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 20-C-53