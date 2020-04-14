Texas Construction company claims it's owed $1.59 million for pipeline project materials, labor

WHEELING — A Texas construction company claims it is owed more than $1.5 million for materials and labor on a pipeline project in Marshall County.

Courtney Construction Inc., filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia Wheeling Division against Blue Racer Midstream LLC alleging breach of contract and fraud.

Courtney Construction and Blue Racer entered into a contract on Aug. 21, 2018, for Courtney to supply labor and materials for a .93-mile pipeline project in Marshall County. Courtney alleges Racer frauduently "strung" them along with additional work through May 28, 2019 but failed to pay Courtney for all work performed on the project.

Courtney seeks monetary relief of more than $1,599,746.23, interest, enforcement of a mechanic's lien and all other appropriate relief. They are represented by Gene Bailey, II and Raj Shah of Hendrickson & Long PLLC in Charleston.

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia Wheeling Division, 5:20-CV-21