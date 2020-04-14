Workers claim Blackhawk Mining, Panther Mining failed to give proper notice of terminations, mass layoffs

CHARLESTON — Blackhawk Mining and Panther Creek Mining face a class action by workers claiming they were not given proper notice of permanent job terminations and mass layoffs.

Frank Stover, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Charleston Division against Blackhawk Mining LLC and Panther Creek Mining LLC alleging violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

Stover alleges in the complaint that he and other mine workers were part of a permanent termination and mass layoff by the defendants Jan. 7. He claims the defendants failed to give him and the other full-time employees who worked at the Panther Creek Mine written or verbal notice of the terminations and layoffs in the 60-day time period required by U.S. labor law.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Charleston Division case number 2:20-CV-00096