Woman clams business partner used their company assets to start rival company

BECKLEY — A woman claims her business partner diverted their company's assets to start a competitive, new business without her consent.

Margaret Wright Njoku filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Martin Njoku and Freedom Pharmacy LLC alleging conversion, breach of fiduciary duty fraud and other claims.

The plaintiff alleges in her complaint that she and Martin Njoku were the sole shareholders in Oak Hill Hometown Pharmacy beginning on May 18, 2012. She claims that on May 7, 2019, Freedom Pharmacy filed for a West Virginia business license with Martin Njoku listed as its officer and in direct competition with Oak Hill. She also alleges Martin Njoku used Oak Hill's assets to start the new pharmacy without approval.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. She is represented by John Hussell, IV of Wooton, Davis, Hussell & Johnson PLLC in Charleston.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 20-C-50-B