Commercial builder claims McKinney Romeo Properties owes more than $230,000 for improvement project

MORGANTOWN — A West Virginia commercial builder claims a Pennsylvania company has failed to pay more than $230,000 for an improvement project.

Commercial Builders Inc. filed a complaint in Monongalia Circuit Court against McKinney Romeo Properties LLC alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Commercial Builders entered into an agreement with McKinney on Dec. 12, 2017, and on Feb. 23, 2018, to perform commercial improvements on McKinney's property in Monongalia County. Commercial Builders alleges it provided engineering plans and drawings and completed its obligations under the agreement with McKinney failing to make a full payment of more than $230,000.

Commercial Builders seeks monetary relief, interest and all other just relief. It is represented by attorney Edmund Rollo in Morgantown.

Monongalia Circuit Court case number 20-C-29