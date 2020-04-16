Clearfiber faces suit alleging it owes nearly $20,000 for supplies

MORGANTOWN — Clearfiber faces a lawsuit alleging it owes a Pennsylvania supply company nearly $20,000 for materials.

Comstar Supply Inc. filed a complaint in Monongalia Circuit Court against DBI Networks LLC doing business as Clearfiber and Timothy Henson alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Comstar alleges in its complaint that it is owed $19,289.78 plus interest for materials ordered by Clearfiber in June 2019. Comstar claims Clearfiber accepted the materials and agreed to the pricing yet has failed to pay for the goods.

Comstar seeks monetary relief of $19,289.78, interest, $4,539.40 in attorney's fees and all other just relief. It is represented by John Keating in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Monongalia Circuit Court case number 20-C-28