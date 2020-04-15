West Virginia Record

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Former American Tire Distributors employee claims he faced retaliation for testifying against company in age discrimination suit

By Marian Johns | Apr 15, 2020

WINFIELD — A former American Tire Distributors worker claims he was targeted for discipline and terminated because he testified against the company in an age discrimination suit.

Joshua Smith filed a complaint in Putnam Circuit Court against American Tire Distributors Inc., and Jimmy Elliott alleging violation of the Public Policy of the State of West Virginia. 

Smith worked for American Tire Distributors at its Poca location from Sept. 1, 2011 through February of 2018. He alleges he was falsely terminated for driving the company's picker about 10 feet without wearing a harness while other employees were not disciplined for more serious violations including standing on the picker. Smith claims he was actually fired because of his testimony against the company in an age-discrimination lawsuit.

Smith seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other proper relief. He is represented by. J. Michael Ranson and Cynthia Ranson of The Ranson Law Offices in Charleston.

Putnam Circuit Court case number 20-C-16

