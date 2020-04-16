Company claims Liberty Mutual failed to pay them for fire restoration services

WINFIELD — Liberty Mutual Insurance is facing a lawsuit alleging it failed to pay for fire restoration services on one of its insured properties.

Hunt Disaster Restoration Services Inc., filed a complaint in Putnam Circuit Court alleging breach of contract.

Liberty Mutual contracted with Hunt for remediation services to one of its insured properties in Hurricane that suffered fire damage. Hunt alleges it restored, repaired and made improvements to the property but Liberty Mutual has failed to pay the contracted amount of $59,862.74.

Hunt seeks monetary relief plus interest and other just relief. They are represented by attorney Wayne King in Clay.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Joe Reeder.

Putnam Circuit Court case number 20-C-15