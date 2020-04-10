Kessler helps secure 500,000 N95 masks and protective outfits for West Virginia

GLEN DALE – A shipment of 500,000 N95 masks and 500,000 protective outfit are headed to West Virginia, and former state Senate President Jeff Kessler played a key role in making it happen.

Kessler, an attorney who practices in Marshall County, said he received a text early in the morning of April 4 from his friend and former Marshall County Commissioner Brian Schambaugh.

Schambaugh said he had a business connection with a company that had millions of masks and protective gear in a warehouse. He said the Commonwealth of Kentucky had just purchased some of them, and he was wondering if Kessler could get in touch with any West Virginia officials to see if they needed any as well for the frontline workers dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I said let me look into it,” Kessler said. “I just happened to have Gov. (Jim) Justice’s cell number in my phone book from four years ago when I ran against him (in the Democratic gubernatorial primary). Brian asked if I had any state-level contacts in Charleston. I said I’ll just call Number 1.”

Kessler said Justice asked who it was calling him.

“He clearly didn’t have my phone number in his phone, and he certainly didn’t expect a call from a former opponent, especially early on a Saturday morning,” Kessler said. “He said we’re desperate for them and that they can’t find them anywhere.

“The governor was very appreciative and personally contacted Brian immediately. The order was placed, and the rest is history.”

Then, during his almost daily statewide Coronavirus updates, Justice mentioned Kessler’s help in securing the items.

“Jeff, we really appreciate the call,” Justice said during the April 6 update. “We got with our people and the (National Guard), and they did great work. The order is placed, and we hope to have 500,000 surgical masks and 500,000 gowns real soon.”

Kessler also was praised in an editorial in a Wheeling newspaper.

“I’m glad it worked out, but I thought it was important to at least give credit where credit it due,” Kessler said. “The governor gave me accolades Monday, but I wanted to make sure Brian received credit, too.

"It’s nice to be a considered a hero, but you have to share credit when appropriate.”

Kessler said he appreciated the kind words, but said Schambaugh and Justice deserve praise for their efforts and actions.

“The editorial headline (praising Kessler) should have said ex-Marshall County officials still serving,” he said.

Kessler said what makes the entire story better is that Schambaugh defeated one of Kessler’s law partners in the election to become a county commissioner and Justice defeated Kessler to become governor.

“But in times like these, the Republican-Democrat affiliations really don’t matter,” Kessler said. “You just do what you need to do to help.”

Kessler is a former member of the state Senate, where he served from 1997 until 2016. He was Senate president from 2011 to 2014, and he served as minority leader in 2015 and 2016. He ran for governor in 2016, losing in the Democratic primary to Justice. In 2018, he was unsuccessful in a run for a seat on the state Supreme Court. He currently practices with Berry, Kessler, Crutchfield, Taylor & Gordon in Moundsville.