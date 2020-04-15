Charleston Area Medical Center faces suit alleging patient developed pressure wounds

CHARLESTON — Charleston Area Medical Center is facing a suit alleging it failed to prevent a patient from developing pressure wounds.

Teresa Christy, who has durable power of attorney of Betty Sayre, filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Charleston Area Medical Center Inc., doing business as Charleston Medical Center, alleging negligence and reckless misconduct.

Sayre was treated at Charleston Area Medical Center from Jan. 5, 2019, through Jan. 16, 2019, as well as on Jan. 28, 2019, through Feb. 26, 2019. The plaintiff alleges Sayre suffered from pressure-elated skin injuries including a pressure wound which the hospital staff failed to prevent and caused her to require inpatient rehabilitation.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Jeff Stewart, Andrew Paternostro and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Stewart/Bell PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-109