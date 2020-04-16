Mother claims state forced her to put children in inpatient facility for 30 days with no contact

CHARLESTON — A mother is suing the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources claiming the agency threatened to take away her children unless she put her son in an in-patient treatment facility for nearly 30 days where she had no contact with him.

Jessica Cadle, as mother and next of friend of infants S.S., S.S. and S.S., filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against the WVDHHR and Bill Crouch, secretary.

Cadle alleges her son S.S., began to experience anxiety, depression and issues with his behavior in 2015 for which he was seeking treatment. She claims the WVDHHR Child Protective Services ordered her to put S.S., in a hospital for in-patient evaluation from Sept. 15 through Oct. 14 of 2015, during which time she was not permitted any contact with her son, which caused him emotional trauma.

Cadle seeks monetary and all other just relief. She is represented by Daniel Grindo of The Grindo Law Office PLLC in Gassaway.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number. 20-C-106