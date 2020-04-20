West Virginia Record

Man whose arm was shredded in blending machine sues Polymer Alliance

Federal Court

By Marian Johns | Apr 20, 2020

CHARLESTON — A man who worked as a laborer for Polymer Alliance Services is claiming negligence after his arm was shredded in a blending machine. 

Michael Jumper filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Charleston Division against Polymer Alliance Services (PAS) LLC and Joe Entities 1-10 alleging deliberate intent.

Jumper began his employment with PAS on Jan. 7, 2019 after being placed at the job through an employment company. He alleges that on Feb. 6, 2019, while working with one of the machines used to blend the plastics, his arm was sucked into the machine and shredded by the spinning blades. Jumper claims despite his arm being reattached, he may not have full use of the arm again and that he was never trained to work on the PAS machines even though he had no experience in working with plastics. 

Jumper seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Timothy Bailey and David Bosak of Bailey, Javins & Carter LC in Charleston. 

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Charleston Division case number 2:20-CV-00067

