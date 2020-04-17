West Virginia Record

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Mabscott business faces suit alleging it defaulted on rent payment, lease

By Marian Johns | Apr 17, 2020

BECKLEY — A Mabscott business is facing a suit alleging it has failed to pay more than $112,000 in rent which violates its lease agreement. 

Alpha Rental Properties LLC filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Peddler's Market LLC and Patricia and Thomas Moseley alleging default of rental payment.

Alpha Rental Properties and Peddler's entered into a lease agreement on May 15, 2018, for Peddler's to rent a 19,400 square foot space on Depot Street in Mabscott. Alpha Rental Properties alleges Peddler's has failed to pay rent and that they are owed $112,350.63 as of Jan. 24, 2020.

Alpha Rental Properties seeks monetary relief, a landlord's lien for the rent and all other just relief. They are represented by Attorney Robert File in Beckley. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 20-C-38-B

