Man claims auto dealer sold him defective Mazda

BECKLEY — A West Virginia auto dealership is facing a suit alleging it sold a customer a used Mazda with numerous defects and refused to offer a fair trade-in value or to repair the car.

Benjamin Nieves filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Greg Lilly Auto Sales Inc., alleging breach of express warranties, unfair and deceptive trade practices, fraud and other claims.

Nieves purchased a used 2004 Mazda RX-8 from Greg Lilly Auto Sales on Nov. 13, 2019 and traded in his 2011 Honda CR-Z. He alleges that the Mazda had several defects including the air conditioning not working properly, the clutch slipping, engine and muffler defects as well as other issues. Nieves claims Greg Lilly Auto Sales offered a "significantly" lower trade-in value after he informed them of the car's defects and also refused to fix the car.

Nieves seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. He is represented by Benjamin Sheridan of Klein & Sheridan LC in Hurricane.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Darl W. Poling.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 20-C-37-P