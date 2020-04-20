West Virginia Record

Patient alleges surgeon's negligence caused permanent disability after hip replacement

By Marian Johns | Apr 20, 2020

BECKLEY — A man is alleging he has suffered permanent disability due to the negligence of the surgeon who performed his hip replacement. 

David Rowe filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against Nathan Doctry, M.D., alleging medical malpractice. 

Rowe was admitted to Beckley ARH on Feb. 23, 2012, for a total hip replacement performed by Doctry. He alleges that he had significant pain following his surgery and required corrective surgery on April 4, 2019, and is now permanently disabled. 

Rowe seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other proper relief. He is represented by Greg Hewitt of Hewitt & Salvatore PLLC in Fayetteville. 

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 20-C-35-D

