ATTORNEY'S OFFICE OF WEST VIRGINIA: Department of Justice Makes $850 Million Available to Help Public Safety Agencies Address COVID-19 Pandemic

The Department of Justice announced that it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these critical funds. The department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award.

“Public safety agencies are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “No amount of telework can protect the public and ensure safety from those that create chaos and crisis even at a time of chaos and crisis. Just like they do every day of the week and through every crisis, law enforcement selflessly continues their work on the front lines to protect the citizens of West Virginia. The funding provided through the CESF program will ensure our dedicated first responders have the critical resources needed to carry out their mission.”

“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “We are grateful to the Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.”

The solicitation, posted by the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will remain open for at least 60 days and be extended as necessary. OJP will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received. Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities. Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules.

