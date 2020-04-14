BOWLES RICE LLP: Bowles Rice Attorneys Selected to Annual West Virginia Super Lawyers List

Bowles Rice LLP issued the following announcement on April 10.
Bowles Rice is pleased to announce the selection of 16 attorneys named to the 2020 West Virginia Super Lawyers list. The recognized lawyers practice across a wide range of areas, including energy and natural resources, banking, environmental law, business litigation, education law, construction litigation and employment law.
Super Lawyers selects only five percent of the lawyers in any state and awards their designation based on polling, peer assessment and a research process that evaluates candidates based on 12 benchmarks of peer recognition and professional achievement.
The Bowles Rice attorneys recognized this year practice in the firm’s Charleston, Parkersburg, Morgantown and Wheeling, West Virginia offices. They are:
CHARLESTON
J. Mark Adkins – Business Litigation
Lara R. Brandfass – “Rising Star” | General Litigation
Julia A. Chincheck – Banking
Roger D. Hanshaw – “Rising Star” | Environmental Litigation
Ronda L. Harvey – Employment Litigation: Defense
Thomas A. Heywood – Business/Corporate
J. Thomas Lane – Energy & Resources
Stuart A. McMillan – Business Litigation
Sandra M. Murphy – Banking
George A. Patterson, III – Energy & Resources
Howard E. Seufer, Jr. – Schools & Education
Kenneth E. Webb, Jr. – Business Litigation
PARKERSBURG
Aaron C. Boone – Construction Litigation
Pamela J. Ferrell – “Rising Star” | Employment & Labor
MORGANTOWN
Michael C. Cardi – “Rising Star” | Business Litigation
WHEELING
Julie R. Shank – “Rising Star” | Business Litigation
Charleston-based attorney Lara Brandfass and Parkersburg-based attorney Pamela Ferrell are being honored with the Super Lawyers designation for the first time. The “Rising Star” distinction is awarded to only 2.5 percent of attorneys who are age 40 or younger or have been in practice 10 years or fewer.
