Mingo County couple claim Jeep Cherokee had transmission issues, did not conform to warranties

WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County couple is alleging the Jeep Cherokee they purchased has transmission issues and does not conform to the manufacturer's express and implied warranties.

Barry and Lisa Grimmett filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US, LLC.

The Grimmetts purchased a 2016 Jeep Cherokee on June 8, 2016 from Moore Chrysler in Williamson that was manufactured by FCA US. They allege that in March of 2018, and then again in February, September and November of 2019 they took the car to Moore after experiencing problems with the vehicle's transmission shifter which was unable to be repaired.

The Grimmetts seek monetary relief of $75,000, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by Greg Smith of The Law Office of Greg K. Smith PLLC in Williamson.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.

Mingo Circuit Court case number 20-C-14