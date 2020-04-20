LITTLER MENDELSON PC: Tales from the Trenches: Updates and Practical Guidance for Employers on COVID-19

Littler Mendelson P.C. recently issued the following announcement.
Given the continued issues employers are facing due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Littler Denver's attorneys will be presenting a webinar to discuss the status of executive and regulatory actions in Colorado, as well as high-level overviews on leave, safety, wage-hour, and privacy issues. This webinar is designed to give the most up-to-date information and to provide attendees with the key information on many of the common questions Littler is receiving.
Time:
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. PT
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. MT
12:00 - 1:00 p.m. CT
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. ET
When:
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Where: Weibinar
