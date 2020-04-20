DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: Dinsmore Attorneys Top 2020 West Virginia Super Lawyers List

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on April 13.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is happy to announce 31 of its attorneys have been named to the West Virginia Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists for 2020.

Attorneys on the Super Lawyers list are selected by a multi-phase process that takes into account independent research, peer evaluations and professional achievement. The Rising Stars list recognizes up-and-coming attorneys in the state.

Dinsmore attorneys on the lists are:

Super Lawyers

Charleston

Allison S. Bungard, Employment & Labor

Mark A. Carter, Employment & Labor

Anna M. Dailey, Employment & Labor

W. Henry Jernigan, Jr., Business Litigation

Brian J. Moore, Employment & Labor

Kevin A. Nelson, Professional Liability: Defense

Ashley C. Pack, Employment Litigation: Defense

William E. Robinson, Employment Litigation: Defense

Forrest H. Roles, Employment & Labor

Huntington

J. David Bolen, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Daniel A. Earl, Business/Corporate

Thomas H. Gilpin, Health Care

Daniel J. Konrad, Business Litigation

John H. Mahaney, Business Litigation

Thomas J. Murray, Mergers & Acquisitions

Christopher J. Plybon, Real Estate

Scott K. Sheets, Employment & Labor

Morgantown

Jill Cranston Rice, Government Relations

Wheeling

Anne D. Harman, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Denise Klug Pentino, Insurance Coverage

Rising Stars

Charleston

Kelby T. Gray, Employment & Labor

Raymond L. Harrell, Jr., Employment & Labor

Ian G. Henry, Business/Corporate

Elizabeth Schindzielorz, Environmental

Kelsey Parsons, Employment & Labor

Huntington

Ellen M. Jones, Personal Injury General: Plaintiff

Alexis B. Mattingly, Civil Litigation: Defense

Matthew L. Ward, Tax

Morgantown

Alex M. Greenberg, Insurance Coverage

Joshua S. Rogers, Estate & Trust Litigation

Lindsey M. Saad, Litigation

Original source can be found here.