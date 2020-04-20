DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: Dinsmore Attorneys Top 2020 West Virginia Super Lawyers List

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on April 13.
Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is happy to announce 31 of its attorneys have been named to the West Virginia Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists for 2020.
Attorneys on the Super Lawyers list are selected by a multi-phase process that takes into account independent research, peer evaluations and professional achievement. The Rising Stars list recognizes up-and-coming attorneys in the state.
Dinsmore attorneys on the lists are:
Super Lawyers
Charleston
Allison S. Bungard, Employment & Labor
Mark A. Carter, Employment & Labor
Anna M. Dailey, Employment & Labor
W. Henry Jernigan, Jr., Business Litigation
Brian J. Moore, Employment & Labor
Kevin A. Nelson, Professional Liability: Defense
Ashley C. Pack, Employment Litigation: Defense
William E. Robinson, Employment Litigation: Defense
Forrest H. Roles, Employment & Labor
Huntington
J. David Bolen, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Daniel A. Earl, Business/Corporate
Thomas H. Gilpin, Health Care
Daniel J. Konrad, Business Litigation
John H. Mahaney, Business Litigation
Thomas J. Murray, Mergers & Acquisitions
Christopher J. Plybon, Real Estate
Scott K. Sheets, Employment & Labor
Morgantown
Jill Cranston Rice, Government Relations
Wheeling
Anne D. Harman, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Denise Klug Pentino, Insurance Coverage
Rising Stars
Charleston
Kelby T. Gray, Employment & Labor
Raymond L. Harrell, Jr., Employment & Labor
Ian G. Henry, Business/Corporate
Elizabeth Schindzielorz, Environmental
Kelsey Parsons, Employment & Labor
Huntington
Ellen M. Jones, Personal Injury General: Plaintiff
Alexis B. Mattingly, Civil Litigation: Defense
Matthew L. Ward, Tax
Morgantown
Alex M. Greenberg, Insurance Coverage
Joshua S. Rogers, Estate & Trust Litigation
Lindsey M. Saad, Litigation
