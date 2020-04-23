Man sues Ford, Princeton auto dealership alleging new F-150 has transmission issues

PRINCETON — A Bluefield man is suing Ford Motor Company and a Princeton Ford dealership alleging the new F-150 he purchased has transmission issues that have not been able to be repaired.

Darrell Brown filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court against Ford Motor Company and Ramey Motors alleging breach of express and implied warranties.

Brown purchased a new 2019 Ford F-150 from Ramey Ford in Princeton on Feb. 15, 2019, for $62,880.96. He alleges that beginning on Feb. 22, 2019, he brought the truck to Ford authorized repair centers at least four times to fix a transmission/drive train issue and was told nothing was wrong with the vehicle. Brown claims the transmission is covered under the truck's warranty.

He seeks $62,880.96 for the truck plus $10,000 for "loss of use, annoyance, inconvenience, and aggravation." He is represented by attorney William Huffman in Princeton.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge William Sadler.

Mercer Circuit Court case number 20-C-39