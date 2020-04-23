Preston County family claims they did not get proper help after calling 911 for carbon monoxide poisoning

KINGWOOD — A family is alleging that the Preston County Office of Emergency Management/911 failed to give them proper guidance or send immediate help after they allegedly suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

Rhonda Marchant, Timothy E. Marchant and their son, Timothy S. Marchant, filed a complaint in Preston Circuit Court against the Preston County Office of Emergency Management/E911 and the Preston County Commission, alleging negligence and other claims.

After running a generator at their residence on Feb 7, 2018, they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoining, the suit says. During Timothy E. Marchant's two calls to the Preston County 911, he was confused due to high levels of carbon monoxide in his system, and was not given proper guidance to seek immediate medical attention or have an ambulance dispatched to his family's home, according to the complaint.

The plaintiffs seek monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. They are represented by John Angotti, David Straface and Chad Groome of Angotti & Straface LC in Morgantown.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Steven Shaffer.

Preston Circuit Court case number 20-C-13