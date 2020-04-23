Woman sues her apartment complex owner after slipping on snow-covered walkway

KINGWOOD — A tenant is suing the owners of an apartment complex in Bruceton Mills after she slipped and fell on a snow-covered walkway.

Beatrice Cathcart filed a complaint in Preston Circuit Court against Messenger Limited Partnership, RLJ Management Co., doing business as Park Ridge Apartments and Joey Everly, alleging negligence.

Cathcart lived at Park Ridge Apartments in Bruceton Mills which is owned by Messenger. She alleges that on Feb. 8, 2018, while walking on the sidewalk to her apartment, she slipped and fell on ice that was hidden under snow and suffered injuries. She claims the defendants failed to keep the walkway in a safe condition by either shoveling it or treating it with salt.

Cathcart seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Wesley Metheney of Wilson, Frame & Metheney PLLC in Morgantown.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Steven Shaffer.

Preston Circuit Court case number 20-C-12