Family sues Princeton Community, doctors alleging negligence led to baby's brain injuries during birth

PRINCETON — The family of a baby girl born in 2018, is alleging Princeton Community Hospital and its doctors failed to take proper measures during her birth that resulted in her permanent brain injuries.

Skylar Henkes, by and through her next of friend and natural mother Autumn Henkes and Brandon Henkes filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court against Princeton Community Hospital Association, Brandon Lingenfelter, D.O., and others alleging medical negligence and other claims.

Autumn Henkes, who at the time was 39.2 weeks pregnant with baby Skylar, was admitted to Princeton Community on Oct. 10, 2018. The plaintiffs allege that the hospital and doctors failed to provide baby Skylar with the proper resuscitation and stabilization she required during her birth, causing her to suffer from hypoxic-ischemic brain injuries.

The plaintiffs seek monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. They are represented by David Sims of The Law Offices of David Sims PLLC in Vienna.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills.

Mercer Circuit Court case number 20-C-38