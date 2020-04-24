Woman alleges Nationstar Mortgage illegally serviced her FHA loan, attempted foreclosure

HUNTINGTON — A Milton woman is alleging Nationstar Mortgage illegally serviced her FHA mortgage loan and attempted to improperly foreclose on her property.

Tracy Rowsey filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Nationstar Mortgage LLC. doing business as Mr. Cooper. She alleges misrepresentations and "unconscionable conduct" in debt collection.

Rowsey obtained an FHA mortgage loan on April 21, 2014 for a home she purchased in Milton that included an initial principal of $176,739 for 30 years at 5% interest. The loan was assigned to Nationstar in February of 2019 and in April of 2019, Rowsey inquired about payment assistance due to her unemployment. She alleges that in July of 2019, Nationstar referred her loan to foreclosure without offering her appropriate relief. The company also provided false information that resulted in Rowsey filing bankruptcy to stop the sale, the suit says.

Rowsey seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Bren Pomponio of Mountain State Justice, Inc., in Charleston.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Christoper Chiles.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 20-C-40