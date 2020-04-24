Fired St. Mary's Medical Center employee sues over sick days

HUNTINGTON — A fired St. Mary's Medical Center employee claims he was not compensated for his unused sick days.

Joey Watson filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against St. Mary's Medical Center Inc., alleging violation of Virginia's Wage Payment Collection Act.

Watson was employed by St. Mary's until his termination in September 2019. He alleges that St. Mary's failed to include his earned vacation and four years of accumulated sick days on his final paycheck. Watson claims St. Mary's then gave him payment for vacation time on a second check but failed to include his accrued sick days and has still not paid him.

Watson seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Steven Wolfe of Wolfe, White & Associates.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Alfred Ferguson.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 20-C-39.