Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Greenbrier County man alleges Texas debt collection agency violated state, federal law

Lawsuits

By Marian Johns | Apr 27, 2020

Debt

BECKLEY — A Greenbrier County man has filed a class action against an Austin, Texas debt collection agency claiming it sent collection letters that violated state and federal laws.

Randall Keener, on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated, filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Beckley Division against Second Round Sub LLC alleging illegal debt collection. 

Second Round sent collection letters to Keener and others that were misleading and deceptive, the suit says. It claims Second Round falsely implied they would sue for the debt, failed to provide the required disclosures and mischaracterized the status of debt. 

Keener seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Steven Broadwater, Jr., of Hamilton, Burgess, Young & Pollard PLLC in Fayetteville. 

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Beckley Division case number 5:20-CV-00106

