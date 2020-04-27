Batesville Casket Company alleges Preston Funeral Enterprises owes them more than $6,000

KINGWOOD — The Batesville Casket Company claims it is owed more than $6,000 for goods and services it provided to Preston Funeral Enterprises.

Batesville Casket filed a complaint in Preston Circuit Court against Preston Funeral Enterprises LLC alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Batesville entered into an agreement with Preston on Feb. 28, 2014 to supply goods and services on an open account, according to the suit. Batesville alleges that Preston owes $6,413.91, plus interest and court costs.

Batesville seeks monetary and all other just relief. They are represented by James Tomasik of Reisefeld & Associates LLC in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Steven Shaffer.

Preston Circuit Court case number 20-C-11.