Woman claims Quick Stop posted her alleged debt on a billboard along town's major roadway

WILLIAMSON — Quick Stop is facing a suit by a woman who claims her alleged debt was displayed on a billboard outside of the store along the town's main roadway.

Sherry Evans filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Lenore Quick Stop and Anthony Dentro alleging unlawful publication of debt and debt harassment.

The billboard display and Quick Stop's other means of attempting to collect debt caused her family "severe embarrassment and humiliation," Evans alleges. Quick Stop contacted her parents about her alleged debt and threatened her with a lawsuit, the suit says.

Evans seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Troy Giatras of The Giatras Law Firm PLLC in Charleston.

Mingo Circuit Court case number 20-C-15