ATTORNEY'S OFFICE OF WEST VIRGINIA: U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announces $40,845 award to address COVID-19 pandemic in Berkeley County

U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Northern West Virginia issued the following announcement on April 23.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell of the Northern District of West Virginia today announced that the Berkeley County received $40,845 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The grant, awarded to the Berkeley County Council is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump. Those jurisdictions can find out if they are eligible and apply immediately by visiting this website. The Justice Department is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications.

“Communities across the district are in need of assistance. I am happy to announce this funding for Berkeley County, offering funding for expenses such as medical supplies, protective gear, hiring of additional staff, and overtime in relation to the county’s response the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Powell.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations.

