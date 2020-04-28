BOWLES RICE LLP: Legal Aid of West Virginia Names Bowles Rice “Pro Bono Firm of the Year”

Bowles Rice LLP issued the following announcement on April 21.

Legal Aid of West Virginia (LAWV), the state’s primary provider of civil legal aid and advocacy services, has selected regional law firm Bowles Rice to receive its Pro Bono Firm of the Year Award for services provided in 2019.

The mission of LAWV is to ensure that the most vulnerable among us – low-income families, seniors, victims of domestic violence, the disabled – have an equal shot at justice, in the courtroom and in their communities. In 2019, Bowles Rice attorneys from offices across the state assisted LAWV in multiple ways, including: representing victims in Domestic Violence Protection Order hearings in Morgantown; supporting LAWV’s Lawyer in the School Program in Charleston; advising LAWV clients at Parkersburg’s Law Day event; and taking general cases for advice, counsel and representation.

“We often select a firm for this honor based on the work of a single attorney, devoting significant hours on a single case,” said Adrienne Worthy, Executive Director of Legal Aid of West Virginia. “It is exciting to see the different ways Bowles Rice attorneys, who have a long history of providing support to Legal Aid, are volunteering to support low income clients across the state. Their collective efforts are always deeply appreciated."

Bowles Rice’s Managing Partner, Tom Heywood, accepted the award on behalf of the firm. “I could not be more proud of our team here at Bowles Rice,” said Heywood. “We are truly honored to be recognized for our work as a team in support of Legal Aid, and in seeking to advance justice here in the Mountain State.”

Bowles Rice attorneys who actively assisted LAWV in 2019 include Mark Adkins, Lara Brandfass, Michael Cardi, Julia Chincheck, Kayla Cook, Joshua Cottle, Pamela Ferrell, Steven Hardman, James Kelsh, Zachary Rosencrance and Gabriele Wohl.

