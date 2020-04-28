BOWLES RICE LLP: 2020 Edition of Chambers USA Recognizes Bowles Rice as “Top Ranked”

Bowles Rice LLP issued the following announcement on April 24.

The 2020 edition of Chambers USA recognizes Bowles Rice LLP as “Top Ranked” in the following areas of law evaluated by the publication’s researchers in West Virginia:

Banking & Finance

Corporate/Commercial

Litigation: General Commercial

Natural Resources

Real Estate

The editors at Chambers also recognize 15 individual Bowles Rice attorneys as leaders in their area(s) of practice, ranking them on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, their ability, their effectiveness and their client service. They are:

Michael E. Caryl – Tax

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from West Virginia Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Julia A. Chincheck – Banking & Finance

Charles B. Dollison – Natural Resources

Ronda L. Harvey – Litigation: General Commercial

Thomas A. Heywood – Corporate/Commercial; Healthcare

J. Thomas Lane – Natural Resources

Stephen M. Mathias – Real Estate

Ellen Maxwell-Hoffman – Corporate/Commercial

Stuart A. McMillan – Litigation: General Commercial

Sandra M. Murphy – Banking & Finance

George A. Patterson III – Natural Resources

Charles F. Printz, Jr. – Litigation: General Commercial

Camden P. Siegrist – Banking & Finance

Gerard R. Stowers – Litigation: General Commercial

Amy J. Tawney – Banking & Finance; Corporate/Commercial

Attorneys Michael Caryl, Charles Printz and Stephen Mathias practice in the firm’s Martinsburg, West Virginia office. The other recognized attorneys practice in the firm’s Charleston, West Virginia office.

Original source can be found here.