West Virginia Record

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

BOWLES RICE LLP: 2020 Edition of Chambers USA Recognizes Bowles Rice as “Top Ranked”

By Press release submission | Apr 28, 2020

Bowles Rice LLP issued the following announcement on April 24.

The 2020 edition of Chambers USA recognizes Bowles Rice LLP as “Top Ranked” in the following areas of law evaluated by the publication’s researchers in West Virginia:

Banking & Finance

Corporate/Commercial

Litigation: General Commercial

Natural Resources

Real Estate

The editors at Chambers also recognize 15 individual Bowles Rice attorneys as leaders in their area(s) of practice, ranking them on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, their ability, their effectiveness and their client service. They are:

Michael E. Caryl – Tax

Julia A. Chincheck – Banking & Finance

Charles B. Dollison – Natural Resources

Ronda L. Harvey – Litigation: General Commercial

Thomas A. Heywood – Corporate/Commercial; Healthcare

J. Thomas Lane – Natural Resources

Stephen M. Mathias – Real Estate

Ellen Maxwell-Hoffman – Corporate/Commercial

Stuart A. McMillan – Litigation: General Commercial

Sandra M. Murphy – Banking & Finance

George A. Patterson III – Natural Resources

Charles F. Printz, Jr. – Litigation: General Commercial

Camden P. Siegrist – Banking & Finance

Gerard R. Stowers – Litigation: General Commercial

Amy J. Tawney – Banking & Finance; Corporate/Commercial

Attorneys Michael Caryl, Charles Printz and Stephen Mathias practice in the firm’s Martinsburg, West Virginia office. The other recognized attorneys practice in the firm’s Charleston, West Virginia office.

