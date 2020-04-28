BOWLES RICE LLP: 2020 Edition of Chambers USA Recognizes Bowles Rice as “Top Ranked”

Bowles Rice LLP issued the following announcement on April 24.
The 2020 edition of Chambers USA recognizes Bowles Rice LLP as “Top Ranked” in the following areas of law evaluated by the publication’s researchers in West Virginia:
Banking & Finance
Corporate/Commercial
Litigation: General Commercial
Natural Resources
Real Estate
The editors at Chambers also recognize 15 individual Bowles Rice attorneys as leaders in their area(s) of practice, ranking them on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, their ability, their effectiveness and their client service. They are:
Michael E. Caryl – Tax
Julia A. Chincheck – Banking & Finance
Charles B. Dollison – Natural Resources
Ronda L. Harvey – Litigation: General Commercial
Thomas A. Heywood – Corporate/Commercial; Healthcare
J. Thomas Lane – Natural Resources
Stephen M. Mathias – Real Estate
Ellen Maxwell-Hoffman – Corporate/Commercial
Stuart A. McMillan – Litigation: General Commercial
Sandra M. Murphy – Banking & Finance
George A. Patterson III – Natural Resources
Charles F. Printz, Jr. – Litigation: General Commercial
Camden P. Siegrist – Banking & Finance
Gerard R. Stowers – Litigation: General Commercial
Amy J. Tawney – Banking & Finance; Corporate/Commercial
Attorneys Michael Caryl, Charles Printz and Stephen Mathias practice in the firm’s Martinsburg, West Virginia office. The other recognized attorneys practice in the firm’s Charleston, West Virginia office.
