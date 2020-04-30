Huffman Trucking faces suit alleging it owes more than $140,000 to a Kentucky supplier for parts, services

SUMMERSVILLE — Huffman Trucking is facing a suit alleging it owes a Kentucky equipment company more than $140,000 for supply parts and services.

Rudd Equipment Company filed a complaint in Nicholas Circuit Court against Huffman Trucking Company alleging unjust enrichment and other claims.

Rudd entered into an agreement with Huffman for Rudd to supply parts and services. Rudd alleges Huffman has not paid $143,341.69 for goods it provided from July 12, 2012, through April 1, 2019. Rudd claims it has submitted invoices for the goods but has not received payment.

Rudd seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other proper relief. It is represented by Gregory Metzger of. Reminger Co., LPA in Louisville, Kentucky.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Stephen Callaghan.

Nicholas Circuit Court case number 20-C-5