Friday, May 1, 2020

Woman who slipped on wet tile floor at Quality Hotel claims negligence

By Marian Johns | Apr 30, 2020

PRINCETON — A woman is suing the Quality Hotel claiming she slipped on a tile floor that had just been mopped and there were no "wet floor" signs placed in the area. 

Cheryl Russell filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court against Stafford Hospitality Inc., doing business as Quality Hotel and Conference Center, alleging negligence and premises liability. 

Russell and her daughter stopped at the Quality Hotel in Bluefield on July 15, 2018, to ask about a room during their travel from Michigan to Florida. They asked to see the room before taking it. Russell slipped and fell on a ceramic tile floor that had just been mopped and was wet, the suit said. She suffered injuries to her head, neck and back, the suit said. Russell seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief.

 She is represented by Russell Williams of Katz, Kantor, Stonestreet & Buckner LLP in Princeton. 

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Derek Swope. 

Mercer Circuit Court  case number 20-C-49-DS

