Friday, May 1, 2020

Couple claims contractor never completed in-ground pool project

By Marian Johns | May 1, 2020

MOUNDSVILLE — A couple is suing Afford-A-Pool & Spa alleging the construction project for their in-ground pool was never completed. 

Shelly McClaughlin and Michael Fordyce  filed a complaint in Marshall Circuit Court against Afford-A-Pool & Spa Inc., alleging breach of contract. 

The plaintiffs hired Afford-A-Pool & Spa on April 9, 2016 to build a pool, concrete deck and steps on their property in Marshall County. The plaintiffs allege they paid Afford-A-Pool & Spa. $27,182.50. They allege the work was never "fully performed" per their contract with Afford-A-Pool. & Spa and that they must incur expense to have the job completed. 

The plaintiffs seek monetary relief of $13,622.82, interest, trial by jury and all other proper relief. They are represented by Brent Clyburn of White & Clyburn Law Offices in Moundsville. 

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge David Hummel Jr.

Marshall Circuit Court case number 20-C-14H

