Man sues AC/heating company after it allegedly refused to replace incorrect unit

WILLIAMSON — A man is suing an Ohio air conditioning and heating company, claiming installed the wrong unit and refused to replace it.

Jerry Hannah filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against R&M Price Enterprises LLC doing business as Factory Furnace Outlet alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment and breach of implied warranty.

Hannah purchased a heating and cooling unit from Factory Furnace Outlet in August of 2019. He alleges that he ordered a 19 SEER rated unit but the one that was delivered to him was a 15 SEER. Hannah claims the unit had issues with air flow, did not give out sufficient heat and that Factory Furnace refuses to replace the unit.

Hannah seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Nathan Brown and Joshua Ferrell of Ferrell & Brown PLLC in Williamson.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Miki Thompson.

Mingo Circuit Court case number 20-C-19