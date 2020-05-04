West Virginia Record

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Former Rish Equipment employee claims he was fired due to his age, replaced with younger worker

Lawsuits

By Marian Johns | May 4, 2020

Court gavel 800x450

PRINCETON — A West Virginia man claims he was illegally fired from Rish Equipment Company due to his age. 

William Warr filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act. Also named as a defendant is Davis Mining and Manufacturing Inc., a company related to Rish, according to the suit.

Warr worked for Rish for three and a half years. Warr alleged that he was fired on Dec. 10, 2019 at age 57, and replaced with a "substantially younger" person. He claims throughout his time working for Rish, he met expectations and performed his job duties satisfactorily. 

Warr seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Mark Atkinson of Atkinson & Polak PLLC in Charleston. 

This case has been assigned Circuit Judge Mark Wills.

Mercer Circuit Court case number 20-C-41-MW

Want to get notified whenever we write about Mercer Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Mercer Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Mercer Circuit Court

More News