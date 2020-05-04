Former Rish Equipment employee claims he was fired due to his age, replaced with younger worker

PRINCETON — A West Virginia man claims he was illegally fired from Rish Equipment Company due to his age.

William Warr filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act. Also named as a defendant is Davis Mining and Manufacturing Inc., a company related to Rish, according to the suit.

Warr worked for Rish for three and a half years. Warr alleged that he was fired on Dec. 10, 2019 at age 57, and replaced with a "substantially younger" person. He claims throughout his time working for Rish, he met expectations and performed his job duties satisfactorily.

Warr seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Mark Atkinson of Atkinson & Polak PLLC in Charleston.

This case has been assigned Circuit Judge Mark Wills.

Mercer Circuit Court case number 20-C-41-MW