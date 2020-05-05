Oak Hill nursing home faces wrongful death claim

FAYETTEVILLE — An Oak Hill nursing home is facing a wrongful death claim filed by the estate of a former resident alleging negligent care.

Susan Athey, administratrix of the Estate of Jo Ann Oliver filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against 422 23rd Street Operations LLC doing business as Hidden Valley Center and Genesis Healthcare LLC.

Oliver became a resident of Hidden Valley on Aug. 2, 2017. The plaintiff alleges that Hidden Valley was negligent in its care of Oliver and that during her residency, she suffered several urinary tract infections, sepsis and a delay in treatment which led to her death in February 2019.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and al other just relief. She is represented by Jeff Stewart, Andrew Paternostro and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Stewart/Bell PLLC in Charleston.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Thomas Ewing.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 20-C-21