Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Couple alleges poor lighting at Wheeling YMCA led to wife's fall, injuries

By Marian Johns | May 4, 2020

WHEELING — A Martins Ferry, Ohio, couple sued the YMCA in Wheeling, alleging poor lighting caused the wife to fall.

Ethel Goff and Robert Goff Sr. filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against YMCA of Wheeling Inc., Anthony Wayne Oil Corporation of West Virginia alleging negligence.

Ethel Goff was at the YMCA of Wheeling on March. 2, 2018. The plaintiffs allege that as she left the building through the side exit and walked up the handicap ramp, she fell on a curb that was not visible, causing injuries. The Goffs claim there was no lighting around the area, which constituted negligence by the YMCA and the property manager/owner. 

The Goffs seek monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by James Villanova and Michael Metro of The Villanova Law Offices PC in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Ronald E. Wilson. 

Ohio Circuit Court case number  20-C-34

