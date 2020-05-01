Charleston attorney, politician files lawsuit after falling down apartment staircase

CHARLESTON – A Charleston attorney and longtime politician has filed a lawsuit claiming he was injured while walking up a faulty staircase.

Mark A. Hunt filed the lawsuit April 20 in Kanawha Circuit Court against Robinson Rental Properties LLC, Brock Robinson and Sandra Parsley.

According to the complaint, Hunt says he was visiting a rental tenant at a South Charleston apartment complex on April 23, 2018. He says the unit was accessible via an outdoor staircase that was improperly constructed, maintained and/or repaired.



Hunt

“Upon concluding his visit, plaintiff began to descend the steps to the ground level when the staircase’s improper construction, maintenance and/or repair caused him to slip and fall down the remaining stairs to the bottom,” the complaint states. “As a result of this accident, plaintiff suffered severe and permanent injuries to both legs and his right arm.”

Hunt – who has served in the House of Delegates, ran for U.S. Congress and ran for a seat on the state Supreme Court in 2018 – currently is seeking a seat on the Kanawha County Commission.

He said he filed the lawsuit to preserve the statute of limitations on the case.

“I just had a fall,” he told The West Virginia Record. “I’m negotiating with the parties. I filed this because the statute of limitations was about to run out.”

Brock Robinson is a member of Robinson Rental Properties, which was the buyer on contract of the premises. Parsley was the seller on contract of the premises.

Hunt seeks compensatory damages as well as pre-judgment interest, court costs and other relief.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from West Virginia Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tera Salango.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-322