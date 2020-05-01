AG warns residents to be wary of charity, CARES Act check scams amid pandemic

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office is urging consumers to be safe when donating during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The office also has reminded residents to be cautious of CARES Act stimulus check scams.

“Whether the fight is to recover from the disease itself or to deal with the financial blow of sudden unemployment, so many of our friends and neighbors are in the midst of real struggles,” Morrisey said in a press release. “This is a crucial time to give to the charity of your choice.



Morrisey

“However, I urge those looking to give to do so safely and to make sure your contribution goes to the intended purpose.”

Morrisey’s office said those concerned about the legitimacy of a specific charity or organization should confirm it is registered to solicit donations. That information can be accessed through the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office or at www.charitynavigator.org or www.guidestar.org.

Morrisey’s office offered additional tips when giving to charitable organizations:

* Never feel pressured to donate immediately.

* Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.

* Consider paying by credit card, which is the safest option for security and tax purposes.

* Ask how much of an individual donation directly supports Coronavirus relief.

* If the charity is unfamiliar, gather as much information as possible about the organization.

* Never rely on a group's sympathetic sounding name or its similarity to a well-known, reputable entity.

* Be wary of unsolicited calls that thank you for donations that you do not recall making.

* Verify that any local chapter is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of its parent organization.

* Go directly to a charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group. Any online contribution website should start with https://. The “s” verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.

* Be wary of any charity refusing to detail its mission, use of donations or proof of tax deductibility.

* Keep records, including a letter confirming the charitable status of the organization, for contributions in excess of $250.

Regarding CARES Act stimulus check scams, Morrisey’s office has alerted consumers that thieves may call, email and text to falsely claim people must first provide their bank account, Social Security number or other personally identifiable information to receive the checks.

“Let me be clear: You do not need to provide information to any third party in order to get your $1,200 or anything else you’re supposed to receive under the CARES Act,” Morrisey said. “Whether you’re talking about the $1,200 or the Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, make sure you follow only the guidance from our office or the federal government because the scammers only want to steal from you.”

Most West Virginians will receive their stimulus check automatically. The federal government is sending the payment to those eligible via direct deposit in a manner consistent with the taxpayer’s federal refund for tax year 2019 or 2018.

Morrisey’s office advises consumers to never open an unsolicited email, take a phone call from an unfamiliar number or respond to text messages from unknown parties.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam or price gouging during the Coronavirus pandemic are asked to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.