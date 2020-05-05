JACKSON KELLY PLLC: Thirty-One Jackson Kelly Attorneys Named to 2020 West Virginia Super Lawyers or Rising Stars Lists

Jackson Kelly PLLC issued the following announcement on April 28.
Jackson Kelly PLLC is pleased to announce that 31 of the Firm’s attorneys have been named 2020 West Virginia Super Lawyers or Rising Stars, which recognize lawyers who have achieved a significant level of peer recognition and professional achievement. Thomas J. Hurney, Jr. and Ellen S. Cappellanti ranked in the Top 10 of all attorneys recognized in West Virginia.
“It is an incredible honor to have Jackson Kelly attorneys selected as some of the highest-ranking lawyers in the state. We are lucky to have such sophisticated and hard-working attorneys at the Firm, and I am very proud of all 31 West Virginia attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers and Rising Stars,” said firm Managing Member Ellen S. Cappellanti.
The attorneys recognized as West Virginia Super Lawyers, organized by Firm office, and their recognized practice areas are as follows:
Bridgeport
Marcia A. Broughton, Member (Estate Planning & Probate)
Charleston
Robby J. Aliff, Member (Medical Malpractice)
Gretchen M. Callas, Member (Civil Litigation)
Ellen S. Cappellanti, Member (Business & Corporate)
Michael T. Cimino, Member (General Litigation)
Stephen R. Crislip, Of Counsel (Professional Liability)
Mark H. Dellinger, Member (Employment & Labor)
A.L. Emch, Member (Civil Litigation)
Jill E. Hall, Member (Employment & Labor)
Justin M. Harrison, Member (Employment & Labor)
M. Shane Harvey, Member (Energy & Natural Resources)
Thomas J. Hurney Jr., Member (Environmental Litigation)
Erin E. Magee, Member (Employment & Labor)
Jill McIntyre, Member (Professional Liability)
Robert G. McLusky, Member (Environmental)
Laurie K. Miller, Member (Business Litigation)
Al Sebok, Member (Civil Litigation)
Kenneth E. Tawney, Of Counsel (Energy & Natural Resources)
Michael B. Victorson, Member (Products Liability)
Danielle Waltz, Member (General Litigation)
Roger A. Wolfe, Of Counsel (Employment & Labor)
Morgantown
Stephen M. LaCagnin, Of Counsel (Employment & Labor)
Kathy L. Snyder, Member (Workers' Compensation)
The attorneys recognized as West Virginia Rising Stars, organized by Firm office, and their recognized practice areas are as follows:
Charleston
Elizabeth A. Amandus, Member (Bankruptcy)
Candice M. Harlow, Associate (Business Litigation)
Grace E. Hurney, Associate (Employment & Labor)
Alexandra M. Kitts, Associate (Medical Malpractice)
Sarah A. Phipps, Associate (Health Care)
Nicklaus A. Presley, Member (Utilities)
Benjamin J. Wilson, Associate (Employment & Labor)
Wheeling
*Erin R. Vuljanic, Member (General Litigation)
* Erin R. Vuljanic previously worked in the Wheeling office, but currently works in the Firm’s Morgantown office.
