Troy Group faces suit alleging it fired worker due to age, disability

WHEELING — A former Troy Group employee claims he faced discrimination and was fired due to his age and disability.

George Parnicza, Jr., filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against Troy Group Inc., Amy Orum and Georgeanne Ickler alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act and other claims.

Parnicza began working for Troy on Dec. 20, 2004, which included serving as the company's director of information technology. Parnicza alleges that on Feb. 23, 2018 at age 61, he was fired and replaced by a 45-year-old. He claims he was also referred to as "grandpa" and told not to take disability for his medical condition of severe arthritis in his hip.

Parnicza seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Phillip Estep and Kurt Entsiminger of The Estep Entsminger Law Group PLLC in Charleston.

This case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Jason Cuomo.

Ohio Circuit Court case number 20-C-43