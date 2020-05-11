West Virginia Record

Norfolk Southern Railway worker injured in engine explosion seeks more than $5 million

By Marian Johns | May 11, 2020

WILLIAMSON — A former Norfolk Southern Railway inspector who suffered permanent injuries in an explosion of the engine he was working on is seeking more than $5 million. 

Roger Workman filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Norfolk Southern Railway Company alleging violation of the Federal Employers' Liability Act. 

Workman was inspecting an engine valve on Aug. 15, 2017. He alleges that the engine malfunctioned and blew up and caused him to be struck with debris. Workman suffered permanent injury to his head, neck, back, spine and eyes that resulted in disfigurement and disability, the suit said.

Workman seeks more than $5 million, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Benjamin Tobin of Pratt & Tobin in East Alton, Illinois. 

Mingo Circuit Court case number 20-C-27

