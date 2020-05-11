Woman sues American Water Works alleging she fell over loose manhole cover

HUNTINGTON — A woman is suing American Water Works claiming she was injured after falling over a loose manhole cover which the company was responsible for maintaining.

Helen Crutcher-Meadows filed a complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against American Water Works Service Company Inc., and John Doe, alleging negligence.

The plaintiff alleges that on March 20, 2018, she fell due to a unsecured and loose manhole cover on 5th Avenue in Huntingon that was maintained by American Water Works. She claims Doe, an employee of American Water Works, failed to inspect and fix the manhole which resulted in her fall and serious injuries.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by Matthew Woelfel of Woelfel & Woelfel in Huntingon.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Alfred Ferguson.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 20-C-55