BAILEY & GLASSER LLP: Bailey Glasser Attorneys Named To 2020 Super Lawyers List

Bailey Glasser partners Ben Bailey, Brian Glasser, and Brian Swiger have been selected to the 2020 West Virginia Super Lawyers list.

Additionally Travis Prince and Benjamin Hogan were selected to the 2020 West Virginia Rising Stars list.

Super Lawyers is an independent, peer reviewed rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers recognition is limited to the top 5% of attorneys in each state and top 2.5% of attorneys for Rising Star.

