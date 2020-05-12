JACKSON KELLY PLLC: Chambers USA Recognizes Jackson Kelly Attorneys and Practice Groups

Jackson Kelly PLLC issued the following announcement on May 6.

Jackson Kelly PLLC is pleased to announce that Chambers USA has rated nineteen Jackson Kelly attorneys in its “2020 Guide to America’s Leading Business Lawyers.”

Ranked Jackson Kelly lawyers are: Jonathan L. Anderson, Gretchen M. Callas, Ellen Cappellanti, Mark H. Dellinger, Charles Dunbar, A. L. Emch, Samme Gee, Justin Harrison, Thomas J. Hurney, Jr., Charles W. Loeb Jr., Elizabeth Osenton Lord, Erin E. Magee, Robert G. McLusky, Louis S. Southworth II, Kenneth E. Tawney, James W. Thomas, Robert Tweel, Taunja Willis-Miller, and Roger Wolfe.

Three of the firm’s practice areas rated in the preeminent Band 1 in West Virginia: Banking and Finance, Corporate/Commercial, and Litigation: General Commercial. In Band 2, Chambers recognized Jackson Kelly’s Labor & Employment, Natural Resources, and Real Estate Practice Groups.

Ellen Cappellanti, firm Managing Member, said, “This accolade confirms what we already know about our attorneys. They are leaders in their practice areas and provide the highest quality customer service to our clients. We are thrilled that their hard work and dedication has been acknowledged.”

