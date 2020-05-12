STEPTOE & JOHNSON PLLC: Chambers Usa Rankings Include 14 Steptoe & Johnson Attorneys

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC issued the following announcement on May 4.
Chambers USA America’s Leading Lawyers for Business rankings for 2020 include 14 Steptoe & Johnson PLLC attorneys. Plus, Chambers USA ranked Steptoe & Johnson first in four practice areas in West Virginia including Corporate/Commercial, Labor & Employment, Natural Resources, and Real Estate.
The ranked attorneys and their practice areas, listed by office location, include:
Bridgeport, W.Va.
Patrick D. Deem – Corporate/Commercial, Natural Resources, Real Estate
Bridget D. Furbee – Natural Resources
Randall C. Light – Real Estate
C. David Morrison – Labor & Employment
Charles A. Sinsel – Corporate/Commercial: Healthcare
Robert M. Steptoe Jr. – Labor & Employment
Charleston, W.Va.
Bryan R. Cokeley – Labor & Employment
Sharon O. Flanery – Natural Resources
David M. Flannery – Natural Resources: Environment
Robert D. Fluharty – Natural Resources
John C. Stump – Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance
Huntington, W.Va.
Ancil G. Ramey – Litigation: General Commercial
Christopher L. Slaughter – Labor & Employment
Morgantown, W.Va.
Rodney L. Bean – Labor & Employment
