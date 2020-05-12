STEPTOE & JOHNSON PLLC: Chambers Usa Rankings Include 14 Steptoe & Johnson Attorneys

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC issued the following announcement on May 4.

Chambers USA America’s Leading Lawyers for Business rankings for 2020 include 14 Steptoe & Johnson PLLC attorneys. Plus, Chambers USA ranked Steptoe & Johnson first in four practice areas in West Virginia including Corporate/Commercial, Labor & Employment, Natural Resources, and Real Estate.

The ranked attorneys and their practice areas, listed by office location, include:

Bridgeport, W.Va.

Patrick D. Deem – Corporate/Commercial, Natural Resources, Real Estate

Bridget D. Furbee – Natural Resources

Randall C. Light – Real Estate

C. David Morrison – Labor & Employment

Charles A. Sinsel – Corporate/Commercial: Healthcare

Robert M. Steptoe Jr. – Labor & Employment

Charleston, W.Va.

Bryan R. Cokeley – Labor & Employment

Sharon O. Flanery – Natural Resources

David M. Flannery – Natural Resources: Environment

Robert D. Fluharty – Natural Resources

John C. Stump – Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance

Huntington, W.Va.

Ancil G. Ramey – Litigation: General Commercial

Christopher L. Slaughter – Labor & Employment

Morgantown, W.Va.

Rodney L. Bean – Labor & Employment

Original source can be found here.