DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: 27 Dinsmore Attorneys Receive Top Rankings in Chambers USA 2020

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on May 6.

Dinsmore & Shohl is pleased to announce 27 of its attorneys in eight of its practice groups across four states have received top rankings in the 2020 Edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business.

In compiling the current directory, a team of 150 full-time researchers conducted interviews throughout the United States. Law firms and attorneys are ranked in bands from one to six, with one being the best.

Dinsmore was ranked Band 1 in Kentucky for environmental, natural resources, and utilities law, and five attorneys were ranked first in their respective fields, including Clifford H. Ashburner (real estate), Chauncey Curtz, (natural resources), Mark A. Carter (labor and employment) and Kim Martin Lewis (bankruptcy/restructuring).

Dinsmore Rankings

Kentucky

Environment, Natural Resources & Utilities (Band 1)

Labor & Employment (Band 2)

Litigation: General Commercial (Band 2)

Real Estate (Band 3)

Ohio

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Band 3)

Intellectual Property (Band 3)

Labor & Employment (Band 4)

West Virginia

Corporate/Commercial (Band 3)

Labor & Employment (Band 2)

Natural Resources (Band 3)

Individual Rankings

Kentucky

Band 1:

Clifford H. Ashburner - Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Chauncey S. R. Curtz - Environment, Natural Resources & Utilities: Natural Resources

Band 2:

Carolyn M. Brown - Environment, Natural Resources & Utilities: Environment

Richard H. Clay - Litigation: General Commercial

Barbara B. Edelman - Litigation: General Commercial

Donna King Perry - Labor & Employment

Kathryn A. Quesenberry - Labor & Employment

Massachusetts

Band 3:

Brian Blaesser - Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Ohio

Band 1:

Kim Martin Lewis - Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Band 2:

Donald B. Leach, Jr. - Construction

Ben F. Wells - Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Band 3:

Karen Kreider Gaunt - Intellectual Property

Lynda E. Roesch - Intellectual Property

Mark A. Vander Laan - Litigation: General Commercial

Band 4:

Michael W. Hawkins - Labor & Employment

Jan E. Hensel - Labor & Employment

Timothy Hoffman - Natural Resources & Environment

Joshua A. Lorentz - Intellectual Property

West Virginia

Band 1:

Mark A. Carter - Labor & Employment

Band 2:

Richard J. Bolen - Natural Resources

Anna M. Dailey - Labor & Employment

Kevin A. Nelson - Labor & Employment

Christopher J. Plybon - Real Estate

F. Thomas Rubenstein - Natural Resources

Band 3:

Ashley C. Pack - Labor & Employment

Brian Moore - Labor & Employment

Christopher J Plybon - Corporate/Commercial

Ranked S- Senior Statesman:

Forrest H. Roles - Labor & Employment

Original source can be found here.