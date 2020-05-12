DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: 27 Dinsmore Attorneys Receive Top Rankings in Chambers USA 2020

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on May 6.
Dinsmore & Shohl is pleased to announce 27 of its attorneys in eight of its practice groups across four states have received top rankings in the 2020 Edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business.
In compiling the current directory, a team of 150 full-time researchers conducted interviews throughout the United States. Law firms and attorneys are ranked in bands from one to six, with one being the best.
Dinsmore was ranked Band 1 in Kentucky for environmental, natural resources, and utilities law, and five attorneys were ranked first in their respective fields, including Clifford H. Ashburner (real estate), Chauncey Curtz, (natural resources), Mark A. Carter (labor and employment) and Kim Martin Lewis (bankruptcy/restructuring).
Dinsmore Rankings
Kentucky
Environment, Natural Resources & Utilities (Band 1)
Labor & Employment (Band 2)
Litigation: General Commercial (Band 2)
Real Estate (Band 3)
Ohio
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Band 3)
Intellectual Property (Band 3)
Labor & Employment (Band 4)
West Virginia
Corporate/Commercial (Band 3)
Labor & Employment (Band 2)
Natural Resources (Band 3)
Individual Rankings
Kentucky
Band 1:
Clifford H. Ashburner - Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
Chauncey S. R. Curtz - Environment, Natural Resources & Utilities: Natural Resources
Band 2:
Carolyn M. Brown - Environment, Natural Resources & Utilities: Environment
Richard H. Clay - Litigation: General Commercial
Barbara B. Edelman - Litigation: General Commercial
Donna King Perry - Labor & Employment
Kathryn A. Quesenberry - Labor & Employment
Massachusetts
Band 3:
Brian Blaesser - Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
Ohio
Band 1:
Kim Martin Lewis - Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Band 2:
Donald B. Leach, Jr. - Construction
Ben F. Wells - Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
Band 3:
Karen Kreider Gaunt - Intellectual Property
Lynda E. Roesch - Intellectual Property
Mark A. Vander Laan - Litigation: General Commercial
Band 4:
Michael W. Hawkins - Labor & Employment
Jan E. Hensel - Labor & Employment
Timothy Hoffman - Natural Resources & Environment
Joshua A. Lorentz - Intellectual Property
West Virginia
Band 1:
Mark A. Carter - Labor & Employment
Band 2:
Richard J. Bolen - Natural Resources
Anna M. Dailey - Labor & Employment
Kevin A. Nelson - Labor & Employment
Christopher J. Plybon - Real Estate
F. Thomas Rubenstein - Natural Resources
Band 3:
Ashley C. Pack - Labor & Employment
Brian Moore - Labor & Employment
Christopher J Plybon - Corporate/Commercial
Ranked S- Senior Statesman:
Forrest H. Roles - Labor & Employment
