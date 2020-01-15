Nurse alleges she was retaliated against by Sunbelt Staffing after reporting sexual harassment

CHARLESTON – A registered nurse who worked for a staffing agency alleges she faced retaliation for reporting sexual harassment at her job assignment.

Rene Denise filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Sunbelt Staffing LLC, Scott Starcher, Francis Stump and Jane Doe alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.

The suit states Denise began working for Sunbelt in September of 2017 and was assigned to William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital. She alleges that her co-worker, Starcher, sexually harassed her through inappropriate touching and comments. Denise alleges after making three different complaints about Starcher's behavior she was moved to midnight shift, continually scheduled for back-to-back, 16-hour shifts and had her contract canceled in retaliation in November 2017.

The plaintiff alleges Starcher's behavior created an abuse and/or hostile working environment and the defendants failed to take appropriate corrective action.

Denise seeks punitive damages, a trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Todd Bailess, Rodney Smith and Michael Addair of Bailess Smith PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tera Salango.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 19-C-1045